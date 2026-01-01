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Filmography
Jung Jinyoung
Jung Jinyoung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jung Jinyoung
Jung Jinyoung
Jung Jinyoung
Date of Birth
18 November 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Ms. Incognito
(2025)
7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
(2016)
7.2
Miss Granny
(2014)
Filmography
7.7
Ms. Incognito
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
Who Is She
Comedy, Music, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6.7
You Are the Apple of My Eye
Geu sijeol, uriga johahaetdeon sonyeo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
7
Police University
Drama, Action,
2021, South Korea
6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Comedy, Romantic, History,
2016, South Korea
7.2
Miss Granny
Susanghan geunyeo
Comedy, Fantasy, Music
2014, South Korea
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