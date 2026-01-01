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Jung Jinyoung
Jung Jinyoung Jung Jinyoung
Kinoafisha Persons Jung Jinyoung

Jung Jinyoung

Jung Jinyoung

Date of Birth
18 November 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ms. Incognito 7.7
Ms. Incognito (2025)
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds 7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds (2016)
Miss Granny 7.2
Miss Granny (2014)

Filmography

Ms. Incognito 7.7
Ms. Incognito
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
Who Is She
Who Is She
Comedy, Music, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
You Are the Apple of My Eye 6.7
You Are the Apple of My Eye Geu sijeol, uriga johahaetdeon sonyeo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Police University 7
Police University
Drama, Action, 2021, South Korea
Sweet Home 6.9
Sweet Home
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds 7.6
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Comedy, Romantic, History, 2016, South Korea
Miss Granny 7.2
Miss Granny Susanghan geunyeo
Comedy, Fantasy, Music 2014, South Korea
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