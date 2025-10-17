Menu
Good News
1 poster
When a plane gets hijacked, those on land are hell-bent on saving those in the air. Amidst a battle of wits and conflict, a secret operation unfolds.
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 October 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025
Production Star Platinum
Also known as
Gut Nuiuseu, Good News, Buenas noticias, Dobre wieści, Jó hír, Гарні новини, 凶降喜訊, 凶降喜讯
Director
Pen Son-hen
Cast
Sol Kyung-gu
Sol Kyung-gu
Hong Gyeong
Hong Gyeong
Ryoo Seung-beom
Ryoo Seung-beom
Takayuki Yamada
Takayuki Yamada
Kippei Shiina
6.9
10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Good News - trailer
Good News Trailer
