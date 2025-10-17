Menu
Good News
Gut Nuiuseu
Action
Comedy
Crime
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
When a plane gets hijacked, those on land are hell-bent on saving those in the air. Amidst a battle of wits and conflict, a secret operation unfolds.
Good News
trailer
trailer
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
17 October 2025
World premiere
17 October 2025
Production
Star Platinum
Also known as
Gut Nuiuseu, Good News, Buenas noticias, Dobre wieści, Jó hír, Гарні новини, 凶降喜訊, 凶降喜讯
Director
Pen Son-hen
Cast
Sol Kyung-gu
Hong Gyeong
Ryoo Seung-beom
Takayuki Yamada
Kippei Shiina
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Good News
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
