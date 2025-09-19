Menu
She Said Maybe
She Said Maybe
She Said Maybe
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she's part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.
She Said Maybe
Country
Germany / Turkey
Production year
2025
Online premiere
19 September 2025
World premiere
19 September 2025
Also known as
She Said Maybe, Y ella dijo quizás, Ela disse talvez, Talán igen, Вона сказала «Можливо», 未定嫁期
Director
The Chau Ngo
Buket Alakuş
Cast
Serkan Çayoglu
Katja Riemann
Cansu Tosun
Anja Karminski
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
She Said Maybe
Trailer
