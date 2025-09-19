Menu
She Said Maybe
1 poster
She Said Maybe

She Said Maybe

She Said Maybe
Synopsis

From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she's part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.
She Said Maybe - trailer
She Said Maybe  trailer
Country Germany / Turkey
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 September 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Also known as
She Said Maybe, Y ella dijo quizás, Ela disse talvez, Talán igen, Вона сказала «Можливо», 未定嫁期
Director
The Chau Ngo
Buket Alakuş
Cast
Serkan Çayoglu
Serkan Çayoglu
Katja Riemann
Katja Riemann
Cansu Tosun
Anja Karminski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
She Said Maybe - trailer
She Said Maybe Trailer
