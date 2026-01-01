Menu
Mehmet Atesci
Mehmet Atesci
Mehmet Atesci
Mehmet Atesci
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
What Marielle Knows
(2025)
6.0
Alma & Oskar
(2022)
5.1
She Said Maybe
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2022
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
What Marielle Knows
Was Marielle weiß
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
She Said Maybe
She Said Maybe
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Germany / Turkey
Watch trailer
6
Alma & Oskar
Alma & Oskar
Biography, Drama, History
2022, Austria / Czechia / Germany / Switzerland
Watch trailer
