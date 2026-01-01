Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mehmet Atesci
Mehmet Atesci Mehmet Atesci
Kinoafisha Persons Mehmet Atesci

Mehmet Atesci

Mehmet Atesci

Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

What Marielle Knows 6.7
What Marielle Knows (2025)
Alma & Oskar 6.0
Alma & Oskar (2022)
She Said Maybe 5.1
She Said Maybe (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
What Marielle Knows 6.7
What Marielle Knows Was Marielle weiß
Drama 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
She Said Maybe 5.1
She Said Maybe She Said Maybe
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, Germany / Turkey
Watch trailer
Alma & Oskar 6
Alma & Oskar Alma & Oskar
Biography, Drama, History 2022, Austria / Czechia / Germany / Switzerland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more