Them, Behind the Door

Them, Behind the Door

Hu Die Da Shia
Synopsis

The story centers on CHEN Wei and her daughter, seeking refuge from CHEN Wei’s violent husband in the Butterfly Mansion, known for its eerie reputation as a suicide hotspot. Strange events unfold, and warnings from Uncle LIANG, the building’s janitor, and Uncle Shan, the temple caretaker who lives on the top floor, about the unsafe floor are ignored due to financial constraints. Neighbors like Ah Di, who sees spirits, and the forbidden Room No. 613, intensify CHEN’s unease. Substitute manager Xiao Liang cares for CHEN, with her daughter showing joy in his visits. As the Chinese ghost month progresses, supernatural events escalate, revealing a crisis beyond CHEN Wei’s initial struggles.
Country Taiwan, Province of China
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 July 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia World Pictures
10 July 2025 Kazakhstan
10 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
10 July 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $696,883
Also known as
Hu Die Da Shia, Them, Behind the Door, 鬼們之蝴蝶大廈, Butterfly Mansion, Quỷ Môn Quan Phong Ấn, Them Behind the Door (2024), Пункт назначения: Высотка 613, 蝴蝶大厦
Director
Joe Chien
Cast
Amber An
Bai Runyin
Kaiser Chuang
Stanley Fung
Yun Hsieh
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.7
Rate 21 votes
4.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3648 In the Horror genre  455 In films of Taiwan, Province of China  1
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
София Лобанова 15 August 2025, 02:03
Отличный фильм, очень понравился)
polina.vasckes 10 September 2025, 01:19
Отвратительная хрень
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Them, Behind the Door - trailer
Them, Behind the Door Trailer
Them, Behind the Door - trailer in russian
Them, Behind the Door Trailer in russian
Stills
