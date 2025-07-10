The story centers on CHEN Wei and her daughter, seeking refuge from CHEN Wei’s violent husband in the Butterfly Mansion, known for its eerie reputation as a suicide hotspot. Strange events unfold, and warnings from Uncle LIANG, the building’s janitor, and Uncle Shan, the temple caretaker who lives on the top floor, about the unsafe floor are ignored due to financial constraints. Neighbors like Ah Di, who sees spirits, and the forbidden Room No. 613, intensify CHEN’s unease. Substitute manager Xiao Liang cares for CHEN, with her daughter showing joy in his visits. As the Chinese ghost month progresses, supernatural events escalate, revealing a crisis beyond CHEN Wei’s initial struggles.