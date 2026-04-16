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6.0
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The Deceased
6.0
The Deceased
, 2025
Almarhum
Indonesia / Drama, Horror, Detective
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6.0
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4
The Deceased
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
When their father dies on a cursed day, terror follows siblings Nuri and Yanda as they navigate myths, rituals and their older brother's protests.
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Cast
Safira Ratu Sofya
Rukman Rosadi
Nova Eliza
Dimas Aditya
Alzi Markers
Rizky Hanggono
Director
Adhe Dharmastriya
Writer
Evelyn Afnilia
Composer
Ofel Obaja Setiawan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
16 April 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
16 April 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
16 April 2026
Uzbekistan
18+
Production
Unlimited Production, Dwi Abisatya Persada, Light House
Also known as
Almarhum, The Deceased
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
17
votes
5.5
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