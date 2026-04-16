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Poster of The Deceased
6.0
The Deceased - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films The Deceased
6.0

The Deceased

, 2025
Almarhum
Indonesia / Drama, Horror, Detective
Tickets Trailers
Going 29
Not going 4
Tickets
Poster of The Deceased
6.0
Tickets
Going 29
Not going 4
The Deceased - trailer in russian
The Deceased  trailer in russian

Synopsis

When their father dies on a cursed day, terror follows siblings Nuri and Yanda as they navigate myths, rituals and their older brother's protests.

Cast

Safira Ratu Sofya
Safira Ratu Sofya
Rukman Rosadi
Rukman Rosadi
Nova Eliza
Nova Eliza
Dimas Aditya
Dimas Aditya
Alzi Markers
Alzi Markers
Rizky Hanggono
Rizky Hanggono
Director Adhe Dharmastriya
Writer Evelyn Afnilia
Composer Ofel Obaja Setiawan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia Кинологистика
16 April 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
16 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
16 April 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Production Unlimited Production, Dwi Abisatya Persada, Light House
Also known as
Almarhum, The Deceased

Film rating

6.0
Rate 17 votes
5.5 IMDb
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