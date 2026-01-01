Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kaiser Chuang Kaiser Chuang
Kinoafisha Persons Kaiser Chuang

Kaiser Chuang

Kaiser Chuang

Actor type
Horror actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Ling ri gongji 4.6
Ling ri gongji (2025)
Them, Behind the Door 4.6
Them, Behind the Door (2024)

Filmography

Ling ri gongji 4.6
Ling ri gongji
Romantic, Detective, 2025, Taiwan
Them, Behind the Door 4.6
Them, Behind the Door Hu Die Da Shia
Horror 2024, Taiwan
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more