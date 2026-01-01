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Filmography
Kaiser Chuang
Kaiser Chuang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kaiser Chuang
Kaiser Chuang
Kaiser Chuang
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
4.6
Ling ri gongji
(2025)
4.6
Them, Behind the Door
(2024)
Filmography
4.6
Ling ri gongji
Romantic, Detective,
2025, Taiwan
4.6
Them, Behind the Door
Hu Die Da Shia
Horror
2024, Taiwan
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