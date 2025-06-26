Menu
Chingis-Han
Chingis-Han
History
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 June 2025
Release date
26 June 2025
Russia
Ray of Sun Pictures
10 July 2025
Kazakhstan
10 July 2025
Kyrgyzstan
10 July 2025
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$11,284
Production
Novoye Vremya, Zerhyr Neyro
Also known as
Chingis-Khan, Чингис-Хан
Director
Kirill Kalashnikov
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Кирилл Калашников
26 June 2025, 21:00
Когда мы начали работу над фильмом, нейросети ещё не умели делать то, что стало нормой сейчас.
Мы делали сцены вручную, кадр за кадром. А потом —…
Read more…
Светлана Олешкина
26 June 2025, 13:04
Для меня это не просто фильм, а настоящее событие. Я имею отношение к IT и мне было важно оценить в кино, что же из себя представляет фильм, который…
Read more…
Stills
