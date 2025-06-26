Menu
Poster of Chingis-Han
Poster of Chingis-Han
Chingis-Han

Chingis-Han

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 12
Not going 5
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 June 2025
Release date
26 June 2025 Russia Ray of Sun Pictures
10 July 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
10 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
10 July 2025 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $11,284
Production Novoye Vremya, Zerhyr Neyro
Also known as
Chingis-Khan, Чингис-Хан
Director
Kirill Kalashnikov
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Кирилл Калашников 26 June 2025, 21:00
Когда мы начали работу над фильмом, нейросети ещё не умели делать то, что стало нормой сейчас.
Мы делали сцены вручную, кадр за кадром. А потом —… Read more…
Светлана Олешкина 26 June 2025, 13:04
Для меня это не просто фильм, а настоящее событие. Я имею отношение к IT и мне было важно оценить в кино, что же из себя представляет фильм, который… Read more…
Stills
