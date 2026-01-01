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Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten
Date of Birth
5 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Leiderdorp, Netherlands
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
7.9
Miss Moxy
(2025)
7.4
Black Book
(2006)
Filmography
Malice
Thriller
2025, USA
7.9
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.6
Dangerous Liaisons
Drama, History
2022, USA
7
Temple
Drama, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
4.3
Domino
Domino
Thriller, Crime
2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
4.4
Lost Girls and Love Hotels
Lost Girls and Love Hotels
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Incarnate
Incarnate
Thriller, Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Brimstone
Brimstone
Thriller, Detective, Western
2016, Netherlands / France
Watch trailer
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