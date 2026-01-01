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Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten Carice van Houten
Kinoafisha Persons Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten

Date of Birth
5 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Leiderdorp, Netherlands
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
Miss Moxy 7.9
Miss Moxy (2025)
Black Book 7.4
Black Book (2006)

Filmography

Malice
Malice
Thriller 2025, USA
Miss Moxy 7.9
Miss Moxy Miss Moxy
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Netherlands / Belgium
Watch trailer
Dangerous Liaisons 5.6
Dangerous Liaisons
Drama, History 2022, USA
Temple 7
Temple
Drama, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Domino 4.3
Domino Domino
Thriller, Crime 2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
Lost Girls and Love Hotels 4.4
Lost Girls and Love Hotels Lost Girls and Love Hotels
Drama, Thriller 2019, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
Incarnate 6.4
Incarnate Incarnate
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Brimstone 7.2
Brimstone Brimstone
Thriller, Detective, Western 2016, Netherlands / France
Watch trailer
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