Eleanor the Great

Eleanor the Great

Eleanor the Great
Synopsis

Follows a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Production Content Engineers, Dauphin Films, Maven Pictures
Also known as
Eleanor the Great, Eleanor, a lenyűgöző, Великая Элеанор, 偷故事的人
Director
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Cast
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
June Squibb
June Squibb
Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht
Erin Kellyman
Erin Kellyman
Will Price
7.5
15 votes
6.7 IMDb
