About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Eleanor the Great
Eleanor the Great
Eleanor the Great
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Follows a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.
Expand
Eleanor the Great
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Production
Content Engineers, Dauphin Films, Maven Pictures
Also known as
Eleanor the Great, Eleanor, a lenyűgöző, Великая Элеанор, 偷故事的人
Director
Scarlett Johansson
Cast
Chiwetel Ejiofor
June Squibb
Jessica Hecht
Erin Kellyman
Will Price
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.5
Rate
15
votes
6.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Eleanor the Great
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
