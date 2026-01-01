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Elaine Bromka Elaine Bromka
Kinoafisha Persons Elaine Bromka

Elaine Bromka

Elaine Bromka

Date of Birth
6 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Eleanor the Great 7.5
Eleanor the Great (2025)
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City (1998)
Uncle Buck 7.1
Uncle Buck (1989)

Filmography

Eleanor the Great 7.5
Eleanor the Great Eleanor the Great
Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Love... Reconsidered 6.1
Love... Reconsidered Love... Reconsidered
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Friends from College 6.7
Friends from College
Comedy 2017, USA
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1998, USA
Uncle Buck 7.1
Uncle Buck Uncle Buck
Family, Comedy, Drama 1989, USA
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