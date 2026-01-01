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Elaine Bromka
Elaine Bromka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elaine Bromka
Elaine Bromka
Elaine Bromka
Date of Birth
6 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Eleanor the Great
(2025)
7.2
Sex and the City
(1998)
7.1
Uncle Buck
(1989)
Filmography
7.5
Eleanor the Great
Eleanor the Great
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Love... Reconsidered
Love... Reconsidered
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Friends from College
Comedy
2017, USA
7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1998, USA
7.1
Uncle Buck
Uncle Buck
Family, Comedy, Drama
1989, USA
Show more
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