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Poster of Whispers in the Woods
7.8
Whispers in the Woods - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Whispers in the Woods
7.8

Whispers in the Woods

, 2025
Le chant des forêts
France / Documentary
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Not going 3
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Poster of Whispers in the Woods
7.8
Tickets
Going 12
Not going 3
Whispers in the Woods - Dubbed trailer
Whispers in the Woods  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In the heart of the tranquil Vosges forests, where lynxes, bears and deer roam freely, Vincent Munier accompanies his father on his expeditions. He not only seeks to capture the visual wonders of this forest kingdom, but also aims to make its sounds audible. Every whisper of the forest is a reminder of the knowledge of nature that his father once imbued in him – knowledge that Vincent now passes on to his own son. Vincent Munier combines breathtaking footage of nature and its sounds to create a fairytale-like cinematic experience that slows time down.

Cast

Michel Munier
Simon Munier
Vincent Munier
Director Vincent Munier
Composer Warren Ellis, Dom La Nena, Rosemary Standley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 5 June 2026
World premiere 30 September 2025
Release date
2 July 2026 Russia U Films
13 February 2026 Austria AA
9 April 2026 Czechia
17 December 2025 France TP
19 February 2026 Germany 0
12 February 2026 Greece
12 November 2026 Italy
5 March 2026 Netherlands AL
26 March 2026 Switzerland 6
Worldwide Gross $10,749,680
Production Paprika Films, Kobalann, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Le chant des forêts, Whispers in the Woods, Das Flüstern der Wälder, Pieśni lasu, Šepot lesa, Skogens viskningar, Το τραγούδι των δασών, Легенды леса, Whispering in the Woods

Film rating

7.8
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7.8 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 24 July 2026

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Whispers in the Woods - Dubbed trailer
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