Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Neveroyatnaya Tatyana Viktorovna

Neveroyatnaya Tatyana Viktorovna

, 2027
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Going 2
Not going 0
Going 2
Not going 0

Cast

Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Tatyana Viktorovna Gizatullina
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Sergey Gilev
Sergey Gilev
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Mikki Rurk
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova
Igor Khripunov
Igor Khripunov
Ivan Agapov
Ivan Agapov
Denis Kosikov
Rostislavs Lavrentiev
Director Aleksey Kokorin, Yuriy Moroz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2027
World premiere 4 March 2027
Release date
4 March 2027 Russia Вольга
Production KVFilm Production
Also known as
Tanya i kosmonavt, Таня и космонавт

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more