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Neveroyatnaya Tatyana Viktorovna
Neveroyatnaya Tatyana Viktorovna
, 2027
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
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Cast & Crew
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2
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Cast
Viktoriya Isakova
Tatyana Viktorovna Gizatullina
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Anna Mikhalkova
Sergey Gilev
Vitaliya Kornienko
Milos Bikovic
Mikki Rurk
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Nelli Uvarova
Igor Khripunov
Ivan Agapov
Denis Kosikov
Rostislavs Lavrentiev
Director
Aleksey Kokorin
,
Yuriy Moroz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2027
World premiere
4 March 2027
Release date
4 March 2027
Russia
Вольга
Production
KVFilm Production
Also known as
Tanya i kosmonavt, Таня и космонавт
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0.0
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