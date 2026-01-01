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Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova Nelli Uvarova
Kinoafisha Persons Nelli Uvarova

Nelli Uvarova

Nelli Uvarova

Date of Birth
14 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of Birth
Mažeikiai
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Amerikatsi 8.6
Amerikatsi (2022)
8 sposobov lyubit 7.9
8 sposobov lyubit (2021)
I’m Staying 7.3
I’m Staying (2007)

Filmography

Hottabych
Hottabych
Family, Fantasy 2027, Russia
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Neveroyatnaya Tatyana Viktorovna
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2027, Russia
Vygotsky
Vygotsky Выготский
Drama 2026, Russia
Mezhdu nami himiya 6.6
Mezhdu nami himiya
Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
Остров Арарат 5.3
Остров Арарат Остров Арарат
Drama 2025, Armenia
Razvod po raschetu 5.7
Razvod po raschetu
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Russia
Angel mesti 6.6
Angel mesti
Detective, Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Nevernye 6.6
Nevernye
Drama 2024, Russia
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