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Filmography
Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova
Date of Birth
14 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of Birth
Mažeikiai
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Amerikatsi
(2022)
7.9
8 sposobov lyubit
(2021)
7.3
I’m Staying
(2007)
Filmography
Hottabych
Family, Fantasy
2027, Russia
Watch trailer
Neveroyatnaya Tatyana Viktorovna
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2027, Russia
Vygotsky
Выготский
Drama
2026, Russia
6.6
Mezhdu nami himiya
Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
5.3
Остров Арарат
Остров Арарат
Drama
2025, Armenia
5.7
Razvod po raschetu
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Russia
6.6
Angel mesti
Detective, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
6.6
Nevernye
Drama
2024, Russia
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