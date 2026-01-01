While working in Afghanistan, Soviet journalist Aleksei Rusanov witnesses the spread of a strange disease. He manages to find out that the carriers of the dangerous virus are mosquitoes of a previously unknown species. Aleksei goes to Sindabad and penetrates the secret laboratory of Professor Neli, whose work on the elimination of deadly insects is funded by the CIA...
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year1987
World premiere1 June 1987
Release date
1 June 1987
Russia
ProductionBelarusfilm
Also known as
Chelovek, kotoryy bral intervyu, Человек, который брал интервью