Poster of The Interviewer
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Interviewer

The Interviewer

Chelovek, kotoryy bral intervyu 18+
Synopsis

While working in Afghanistan, Soviet journalist Aleksei Rusanov witnesses the spread of a strange disease. He manages to find out that the carriers of the dangerous virus are mosquitoes of a previously unknown species. Aleksei goes to Sindabad and penetrates the secret laboratory of Professor Neli, whose work on the elimination of deadly insects is funded by the CIA...
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 June 1987
Release date
1 June 1987 Russia
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Chelovek, kotoryy bral intervyu, Человек, который брал интервью
Director
Yuri Marukhin
Cast
Aristarkh Livanov
Andrey Myagkov
Melik Dadashev
Nikolay Kochegarov
Häsän Mämmädov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
