Aleksey Zaytsev

Aleksey Zaytsev

Date of Birth
28 March 1939
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
26 May 2018
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Bumer 7.7
Bumer (2003)
Dead Souls 7.6
Dead Souls (1984)
Alyosha's Love 7.5
Alyosha's Love (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bumer 7.7
Bumer Bumer
Thriller, Drama 2003, Russia
6.3
The Flood L’ Inondation
Drama 1994, France / Russia
Damskiy portnoy 7.1
Damskiy portnoy Damskiy portnoy
Drama 1990, USSR
The Interviewer 5.2
The Interviewer Chelovek, kotoryy bral intervyu
Detective, Thriller 1987, USSR
Plumbum 7
Plumbum Plyumbum, ili Opasnaya igra
Drama 1986, USSR
Dead Souls 7.6
Dead Souls Myortvye dushi
Drama, Comedy 1984, USSR
Vasiliy Buslaev 6.8
Vasiliy Buslaev Vasiliy Buslaev
Fantasy, Drama, History 1982, USSR
Vozmi menya s soboy 5.2
Vozmi menya s soboy Vozmi menya s soboy
Family 1979, USSR
Premudryy peskar 6.8
Premudryy peskar Premudryy peskar
Animation 1979, USSR
Lone Wolf 7.1
Lone Wolf Biryuk
Drama 1977, USSR
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat 6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime 1975, USSR
Braslet-2 7.3
Braslet-2 Braslet-2
Drama 1967, USSR
Бэла: Герой нашего времени 7.1
Бэла: Герой нашего времени Бэла: Герой нашего времени
Drama 1965, USSR
In Discharge of Duty 5.8
In Discharge of Duty In Discharge of Duty
Drama 1963, USSR
Alyosha's Love 7.5
Alyosha's Love Alyoshkina lyubov
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1961, USSR
