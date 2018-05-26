Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Zaytsev
Aleksey Zaytsev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Zaytsev
Aleksey Zaytsev
Aleksey Zaytsev
Date of Birth
28 March 1939
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
26 May 2018
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Bumer
(2003)
Tickets
7.6
Dead Souls
(1984)
7.5
Alyosha's Love
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2003
1994
1990
1987
1986
1984
1982
1979
1977
1975
1967
1965
1963
1961
All
15
Films
15
Actor
15
7.7
Bumer
Bumer
Thriller, Drama
2003, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
The Flood
L’ Inondation
Drama
1994, France / Russia
7.1
Damskiy portnoy
Damskiy portnoy
Drama
1990, USSR
5.2
The Interviewer
Chelovek, kotoryy bral intervyu
Detective, Thriller
1987, USSR
7
Plumbum
Plyumbum, ili Opasnaya igra
Drama
1986, USSR
7.6
Dead Souls
Myortvye dushi
Drama, Comedy
1984, USSR
6.8
Vasiliy Buslaev
Vasiliy Buslaev
Fantasy, Drama, History
1982, USSR
5.2
Vozmi menya s soboy
Vozmi menya s soboy
Family
1979, USSR
6.8
Premudryy peskar
Premudryy peskar
Animation
1979, USSR
7.1
Lone Wolf
Biryuk
Drama
1977, USSR
6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime
1975, USSR
7.3
Braslet-2
Braslet-2
Drama
1967, USSR
7.1
Бэла: Герой нашего времени
Бэла: Герой нашего времени
Drama
1965, USSR
5.8
In Discharge of Duty
In Discharge of Duty
Drama
1963, USSR
7.5
Alyosha's Love
Alyoshkina lyubov
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1961, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree