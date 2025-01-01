Menu
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Date of Birth
25 September 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.6
First Time
(2017)
7.2
Sekretny farvater
(1987)
7.2
Otryad spetsyalnogo naznacheniya
(1987)
Filmography
Varshava'21
Detective
2024, Russia
Vse kak u lyudej. Prodolzhenie
Romantic, Detective
2023, Russia
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Action, Crime
2021, Russia
Rodnaya macheha
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
KrisTina
Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
Chistoserdechnoe prizvanie
Detective
2020, Russia
Andreevskij flag
Drama, War
2020, Russia
Povernennya
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Po raznym beregam
Romantic, Drama
2019, Ukraine
Zhenskaya versiya
Detective, Romantic
2018, Russia
Moj luchshij vrag
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia/Ukraine
Dom na krayu lesa
Drama, Detective
2017, Russia
7.6
First Time
Vremya pervykh
Drama, History
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Vremya docherej
Drama
2016, Russia
Ekspress-komandirovka
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Ukraine
4.7
Glavnyj
Glavnyj
Drama, History
2015, Russia
Nahalka
Drama
2013, Ukraine/Russia
Sledovatel Protasov
Detective, Crime
2013, Russia
Berega moej mechty
Drama, Adventure, Romantic
2013, Russia
2.6
Nakhalka
Nakhalka
Drama
2013, Russia
Buket
Romantic
2013, Russia
2.6
Family
Rodnoy chelovek
Romantic
2013, Russia
Istochnik schastya
Romantic
2012, Russia
Spasti bossa
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
Show more
