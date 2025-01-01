Menu
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Anatoliy Kotenyov Anatoliy Kotenyov
Kinoafisha Persons Anatoliy Kotenyov

Anatoliy Kotenyov

Anatoliy Kotenyov

Date of Birth
25 September 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

First Time 7.6
First Time (2017)
Sekretny farvater 7.2
Sekretny farvater (1987)
Otryad spetsyalnogo naznacheniya 7.2
Otryad spetsyalnogo naznacheniya (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 43 Films 20 TV Shows 23 Actor 43
Varshava'21
Varshava'21
Detective 2024, Russia
Vse kak u lyudej. Prodolzhenie
Vse kak u lyudej. Prodolzhenie
Romantic, Detective 2023, Russia
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Action, Crime 2021, Russia
Rodnaya macheha
Rodnaya macheha
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
KrisTina
KrisTina
Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Chistoserdechnoe prizvanie
Chistoserdechnoe prizvanie
Detective 2020, Russia
Andreevskij flag
Andreevskij flag
Drama, War 2020, Russia
Povernennya
Povernennya
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Po raznym beregam
Po raznym beregam
Romantic, Drama 2019, Ukraine
Zhenskaya versiya
Zhenskaya versiya
Detective, Romantic 2018, Russia
Moj luchshij vrag
Moj luchshij vrag
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia/Ukraine
Dom na krayu lesa
Dom na krayu lesa
Drama, Detective 2017, Russia
First Time 7.6
First Time Vremya pervykh
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Vremya docherej
Vremya docherej
Drama 2016, Russia
Ekspress-komandirovka
Ekspress-komandirovka
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Ukraine
Glavnyj 4.7
Glavnyj Glavnyj
Drama, History 2015, Russia
Nahalka
Nahalka
Drama 2013, Ukraine/Russia
Sledovatel Protasov
Sledovatel Protasov
Detective, Crime 2013, Russia
Berega moej mechty
Berega moej mechty
Drama, Adventure, Romantic 2013, Russia
2.6
Nakhalka Nakhalka
Drama 2013, Russia
Buket
Buket
Romantic 2013, Russia
Family 2.6
Family Rodnoy chelovek
Romantic 2013, Russia
Istochnik schastya
Istochnik schastya
Romantic 2012, Russia
Spasti bossa
Spasti bossa
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Show more
