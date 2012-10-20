Menu
Andrey Andreev
Date of Birth
20 October 2012
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
7.0
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
(2024)
0.0
Policeyskoe bratstvo
(2022)
0.0
Prestizh
(2024)
4
Bogatyri
Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia
Prestizh
Detective, Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
7
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
