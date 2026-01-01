During the Spanish Civil War a platoon of mismatched Republican soldiers cross the front-line to steal the bull that the enemy is going to fight on the local holiday of the nearby village. In addition to ruining the Nationalist faction's celebration they want the animal in order to butcher it and feed their famished troops. They get caught in the process and have to go through a series of funny and pathetic incidents before they can get back to their side.
CountrySpain
Runtime2 hours 2 minutes
Production year1985
World premiere6 March 1985
Release date
6 March 1985
Spain
12
ProductionIn-Cine Compañía Industrial Cinematográfica, Jet Films
Also known as
La vaquilla, A tehén, A Vitela, Krówka, La vachette, The Heifer, Ο μικρός ταύρος, Коровенка, Кравичката