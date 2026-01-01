Menu
Poster of The Heifer
1 poster
The Heifer

The Heifer

La vaquilla 18+
Synopsis

During the Spanish Civil War a platoon of mismatched Republican soldiers cross the front-line to steal the bull that the enemy is going to fight on the local holiday of the nearby village. In addition to ruining the Nationalist faction's celebration they want the animal in order to butcher it and feed their famished troops. They get caught in the process and have to go through a series of funny and pathetic incidents before they can get back to their side.
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 6 March 1985
Release date
6 March 1985 Spain 12
Production In-Cine Compañía Industrial Cinematográfica, Jet Films
Also known as
La vaquilla, A tehén, A Vitela, Krówka, La vachette, The Heifer, Ο μικρός ταύρος, Коровенка, Кравичката
Director
Luis García Berlanga
Cast
Alfredo Landa
Guillermo Montesinos
José Sacristán
José Sacristán
Agustín González
María Luisa Ponte
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Brigada Castro La clave de todo es este chico, Mariano se llama.
Teniente Broseta Mucho pelo, eh, mucho pelo.
Brigada Castro Se le corta.
