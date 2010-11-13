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Luis García Berlanga Luis García Berlanga
Kinoafisha Persons Luis García Berlanga

Luis García Berlanga

Luis García Berlanga

Date of Birth
12 June 1921
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
13 November 2010
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Welcome Mr. Marshall! 7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall! (1953)
The Executioner 7.6
The Executioner (1963)
The Heifer 7.5
The Heifer (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Heifer 7.5
The Heifer La vaquilla
Comedy, War 1985, Spain
The Executioner 7.6
The Executioner El verdugo
Drama, Comedy 1963, Italy / Spain
Welcome Mr. Marshall! 7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall! Bienvenido Mister Marshall
Comedy 1953, Spain
That Happy Couple 6.7
That Happy Couple Esa pareja feliz
Comedy 1953, Spain
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