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About
Filmography
Awards
Luis García Berlanga
Luis García Berlanga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis García Berlanga
Luis García Berlanga
Luis García Berlanga
Date of Birth
12 June 1921
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
13 November 2010
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall!
(1953)
7.6
The Executioner
(1963)
7.5
The Heifer
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
War
Year
All
1985
1963
1953
All
4
Films
4
Writer
4
Director
4
7.5
The Heifer
La vaquilla
Comedy, War
1985, Spain
7.6
The Executioner
El verdugo
Drama, Comedy
1963, Italy / Spain
7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall!
Bienvenido Mister Marshall
Comedy
1953, Spain
6.7
That Happy Couple
Esa pareja feliz
Comedy
1953, Spain
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