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Agustín González Agustín González
Kinoafisha Persons Agustín González

Agustín González

Agustín González

Date of Birth
24 March 1930
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
16 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Heifer 7.5
The Heifer (1985)
Landa 7.5
Landa (2026)
The Grandfather 7.3
The Grandfather (1998)

Filmography

Landa 7.5
Landa Landa
Biography, Documentary 2026, Spain
The Grandfather 7.3
The Grandfather El abuelo
Drama 1998, Spain
Belle Epoque 7.1
Belle Epoque Belle Epoque
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1992, Spain / Portugal
The Heifer 7.5
The Heifer La vaquilla
Comedy, War 1985, Spain
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos 6.5
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos
Drama 1980, Spain
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