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Agustín González
Agustín González
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agustín González
Agustín González
Agustín González
Date of Birth
24 March 1930
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
16 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Heifer
(1985)
7.5
Landa
(2026)
7.3
The Grandfather
(1998)
Filmography
7.5
Landa
Landa
Biography, Documentary
2026, Spain
7.3
The Grandfather
El abuelo
Drama
1998, Spain
7.1
Belle Epoque
Belle Epoque
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1992, Spain / Portugal
7.5
The Heifer
La vaquilla
Comedy, War
1985, Spain
6.5
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos
Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos
Drama
1980, Spain
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