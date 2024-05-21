|26 September 2024
|Russia
|Русский репортаж
|8 August 2025
|Austria
|21 May 2024
|France
|5 September 2024
|Israel
|All
|23 May 2024
|Italy
|T
|4 October 2024
|Latvia
|N12
|11 October 2024
|Lithuania
|N-13
|9 January 2025
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|27 September 2024
|Poland
|17 April 2025
|Portugal
|24 January 2025
|Romania
|9 January 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|20 September 2024
|Spain
|21 May 2024
|Switzerland
|30 January 2025
|Ukraine
A related picture, Little Girl Blue (2023), had its premiere at Cannes in 2023 — a year before this film's release — but was screened as part of a special presentation out of competition, whereas this film took part in the main competition.