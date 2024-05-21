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Poster of Marcello Mio
5.6
Marcello Mio - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Marcello Mio
5.6

Marcello Mio

, 2024
Marcello Mio
France, Italy / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Marcello Mio
5.6
Marcello Mio - Dubbed trailer
Marcello Mio  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Pressured from all sides by the figure of her father, Chiara Mastroianni decides to bring him back to life through her own self. She goes by the name of Marcello, dresses like him and asks to now be considered an actor, not an actress. The people around her believe this to be a temporary joke, but Chiara is determined not to give up her new identity…

Cast

Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Nicole Garcia
Nicole Garcia
Nicole Garcia
Benjamin Biolay
Benjamin Biolay
Benjamin Biolay
Melvil Poupaud
Melvil Poupaud
Melvil Poupaud
Hugh Skinner
Hugh Skinner
Colin Thirlwell
Stefania Sandrelli
Stefania Sandrelli
Stefania Sandrelli
Florence Viala
Robi Arquette
Mimmo
Marlene Saldana
La photographe
Director Christophe Honoré
Writer Christophe Honoré
Composer Alex Beaupain
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 January 2025
World premiere 21 May 2024
Release date
26 September 2024 Russia Русский репортаж
8 August 2025 Austria
21 May 2024 France
5 September 2024 Israel All
23 May 2024 Italy T
4 October 2024 Latvia N12
11 October 2024 Lithuania N-13
9 January 2025 Montenegro o.A.
27 September 2024 Poland
17 April 2025 Portugal
24 January 2025 Romania
9 January 2025 Serbia o.A.
20 September 2024 Spain
21 May 2024 Switzerland
30 January 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,529,386
Production Les Films Pelléas, BiBi Film, Lucky Red
Also known as
Marcello mio, Mans Marčello, Marcello mío, Près des yeux, près du coeur, Мій Марчелло, Мой Марчелло, Моят Марчело, マルチェロ・ミオ, 致我親愛的馬切洛, O Sole Mio, Ciao Marcello, مارچلوی من

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 September 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Marcello Mio - Dubbed trailer
Marcello Mio Dubbed trailer
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