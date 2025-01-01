Films with intellectual humour stand out for their wit, clever jokes, and inventive structures that make audiences both think and laugh. They often rely on irony and sarcasm, making them more versatile and appealing to those who appreciate highbrow comedy. These films typically present innovative and unexpected ideas, play with traditional genre elements, and frequently explore complex psychological, philosophical, and social themes.
Discover films that make you laugh — and think. With sharp wit, smart dialogue, and unexpected insights, these comedies are perfect for those who enjoy humour with real depth.