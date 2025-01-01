Menu
Intelligent Comedies

Intelligent Comedies

Films with intellectual humour stand out for their wit, clever jokes, and inventive structures that make audiences both think and laugh. They often rely on irony and sarcasm, making them more versatile and appealing to those who appreciate highbrow comedy. These films typically present innovative and unexpected ideas, play with traditional genre elements, and frequently explore complex psychological, philosophical, and social themes.

The Phoenician Scheme
The Phoenician Scheme
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
6.0
Borderline
Borderline
Thriller, Comedy 2025, Canada / USA
5.0
Greedy People
Greedy People
Comedy 2024, USA
5.0
Kinds of Kindness
Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
7.0
Marcello Mio
Marcello Mio
Comedy 2024, France / Italy
5.0
A Different Man
A Different Man
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Cocaine Bear
Cocaine Bear
Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
We Have a Ghost
We Have a Ghost
Adventure, Family, Horror 2023, USA
6.0
Murder Mystery 2
Murder Mystery 2
Action, Comedy, Crime 2023, USA
5.0
Besprintsipnye v derevne
Besprintsipnye v derevne
Comedy 2023, Russia
5.0
The Trouble with Jessica
The Trouble with Jessica
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
6.0
Hit Man
Hit Man
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
6.0
Expiration Date
Expiration Date
Comedy 2023, Argentina / Uruguay
5.0
A Man Called Otto
A Man Called Otto
Comedy, Drama 2022, Sweden / USA
7.0
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2021, USA
4.0
The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
8.0
The Woman Who Ran
The Woman Who Ran
Drama 2020, South Korea
6.0
Delete History
Delete History
Comedy 2020, France
5.0
Rifkin's Festival
Rifkin's Festival
Comedy 2020, USA / Spain / Italy
6.0
A Friendly Tale
A Friendly Tale
Comedy 2020, France
6.0
The People Upstairs
The People Upstairs
Comedy 2020, Spain
6.0
Bye Bye Morons
Bye Bye Morons
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
6.0
The Beach Bum
The Beach Bum
Comedy 2019, USA
4.0
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
7.0
Knives Out
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
8.0
The Art of Self-Defense
The Art of Self-Defense
Comedy 2019, USA
6.0
Synonyms
Synonyms
Drama 2019, France / Germany / Israel
6.0
The Whistlers
The Whistlers
Comedy 2019, Romania / France / Germany
6.0
Deerskin
Deerskin
Comedy 2019, France
6.0
Golden Voices
Golden Voices
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2019, Israel
7.0
Discover films that make you laugh — and think. With sharp wit, smart dialogue, and unexpected insights, these comedies are perfect for those who enjoy humour with real depth.

