5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Paris Paradis

Paris Paradis

Paradis Paris 18+
Synopsis

What makes life worth living? In a set of interconnected stories, several Paris residents see their lives turned upside down when death knocks at their door: a narcissistic Italian opera singer wakes up at the morgue only to realise her own passing came unnoticed; a British stuntman finds himself questioning his own profession when his son suffers an accident; an eccentric elderly Colombian woman makes a pact with death itself... While each character strives to reconnect with what matters most, the city of light, love and endless possibility shines brighter than ever.

Paris Paradis - trailer
Paris Paradis  trailer
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 May 2025
World premiere 12 June 2024
Release date
12 June 2024 Belgium 16
12 June 2024 France
8 August 2024 Germany 12
13 June 2024 Greece
19 July 2024 Latvia N12
26 July 2024 Lithuania N
31 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
29 August 2024 Netherlands 16
2 January 2025 Portugal
15 August 2024 Serbia o.A.
14 November 2024 Ukraine 16+
Worldwide Gross $475,206
Production Vito Films, Marjane Satrapi Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
Paradis Paris, Dear Paris, Paris Paradies, Pariis mu paradiis, Párizsi pillanatok, Paryskie historie, Tudo Acontece em Paris, Παριζιάνικες ιστορίες, Райский Париж, Смерть у Парижі
Director
Marjane Satrapi
Marjane Satrapi
Cast
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Ben Aldridge
Ben Aldridge
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma
Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Martina García
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova 30 September 2025, 12:45
Наверное только французы могут поставить такой добрый, смешной и жизнерадостный фильм о... Смерти. Ведь именно о ней думают в начале фильма… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 30 September 2025, 21:19
Были рады прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Film Trailers
Paris Paradis - trailer
Paris Paradis Trailer
Stills
