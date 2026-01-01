Menu
Martina García
Martina García
Martina García
Date of Birth
27 June 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Biutiful
(2010)
7.5
The Hidden Face
(2011)
6.6
The Best Is Yet to Come
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2019
2014
2011
2010
2004
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.6
Paris Paradis
Paradis Paris
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Best Is Yet to Come
Le meilleur reste à venir
Comedy, Drama
2019, France / Belgium
5.7
ABCs of Death 2
ABCs of Death 2
Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Hidden Face
La cara oculta
Thriller
2011, Spain / Colombia
Watch trailer
7.5
Biutiful
Biutiful
Drama
2010, Spain / Mexico
Watch trailer
6.4
Losing is a matter of method
Perder es Cuestion de Metodo
Thriller
2004, Colombia / Spain
