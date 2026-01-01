Menu
Martina García
Martina García

Martina García

Martina García

Date of Birth
27 June 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful (2010)
The Hidden Face 7.5
The Hidden Face (2011)
The Best Is Yet to Come 6.6
The Best Is Yet to Come (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Paris Paradis 5.6
Paris Paradis Paradis Paris
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
The Best Is Yet to Come 6.6
The Best Is Yet to Come Le meilleur reste à venir
Comedy, Drama 2019, France / Belgium
ABCs of Death 2 5.7
ABCs of Death 2 ABCs of Death 2
Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Hidden Face 7.5
The Hidden Face La cara oculta
Thriller 2011, Spain / Colombia
Watch trailer
Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful Biutiful
Drama 2010, Spain / Mexico
Watch trailer
Losing is a matter of method 6.4
Losing is a matter of method Perder es Cuestion de Metodo
Thriller 2004, Colombia / Spain
