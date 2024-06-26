Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Paris Paradis - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Paris Paradis. Trailer

Paris Paradis. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 26 June 2024
Paris Paradis – What makes life worth living? In a set of interconnected stories, several Paris residents see their lives turned upside down when death knocks at their door: a narcissistic Italian opera singer wakes up at the morgue only to realise her own passing came unnoticed; a British stuntman finds himself questioning his own profession when his son suffers an accident; an eccentric elderly Colombian woman makes a pact with death itself... While each character strives to reconnect with what matters most, the city of light, love and endless possibility shines brighter than ever.
5.6 Paris Paradis
Paris Paradis Comedy, 2024, France
Together - trailer in russian 02:18
Together  trailer in russian
I Know What You Did Last Summer - trailer in russian 02:24
I Know What You Did Last Summer  trailer in russian
Verona - дополнительный trailer 01:30
Verona  дополнительный trailer
Moment istiny - первый trailer 02:39
Moment istiny  первый trailer
Begi - trailer 02:06
Begi  trailer
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom - teaser 00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom  teaser
The Exit 8 - trailer in russian 01:22
The Exit 8  trailer in russian
Akiko, the Flying Monkey - trailer in russian 01:37
Akiko, the Flying Monkey  trailer in russian
Alisa v Strane Chudes - teaser-trailer 01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes  teaser-trailer
Gruzovichki - teaser 2 00:54
Gruzovichki  teaser 2
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more