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Poster of Au fil des saisons
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Au fil des saisons
6.4

Au fil des saisons

, 2024
Au fil des saisons
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Au fil des saisons
6.4

Synopsis

Charlie returns from boarding school to take care of her sick mother Laura, owner of a small organic egg farm in the New Jersey countryside. It's a struggle to look after her mom, run the farm on her own and keep up with her studies. Their day-today life on the farm, already strained by years of unspoken resentment, is turned upside down when Laura’s mother Solange shows up unannounced! Solange is an eccentric French feminist who left America many years ago. She's never had much of a relationship with her daughter. Laura's sudden illness motivates her to reconnect. But can these three women, opposite in so many ways, learn to live together? To combat the unexpected bird flu epidemic that threatens the farm, they must rise above conflict. Only love and laughter can heal old wounds and help them to accept each other's differences.

Cast

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Solange Fagard
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough
Laura Sanders
Morgan Saylor
Morgan Saylor
Charlie
John Robinson
Sebastian
Ken Samuels
Sheriff Miller
Naima Hebrail Kidjo
Joanna
Joseph Olivennes
Henry
Maria McClurg
Deputy Harris
Director Marco La Via, Hanna Ladoul
Writer Marco La Via, Hanna Ladoul, Julius Schultheiß
Composer Juan Cortés Arango
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 September 2024
World premiere 21 February 2024
Release date
13 March 2025 Australia
13 June 2025 Croatia o.A.
21 February 2024 France
13 March 2025 Germany
13 June 2025 Montenegro o.A.
13 June 2025 Serbia o.A.
10 May 2024 Spain 7
21 February 2024 Switzerland
Budget €5,440,000
Worldwide Gross $20,413
Production Cheyenne Federation, RG Films, TF1 Studio
Also known as
Au fil des saisons, Funny Birds, Aquellos maravillosos días, Das Gelbe vom Ei, Funny Birds - Das Gelbe vom Ei, Бабуся з міста

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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