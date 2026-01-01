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Morgan Saylor
Morgan Saylor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Saylor
Morgan Saylor
Morgan Saylor
Date of Birth
26 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Homeland
(2011)
7.5
McFarland, USA
(2014)
6.7
Novitiate
(2017)
Filmography
6.4
Au fil des saisons
Au fil des saisons
Comedy, Drama
2024, France
5.4
Spoonful of Sugar
Spoonful of Sugar
Horror
2022, USA
6.1
We the Coyotes
We the Coyotes
Drama
2018, France / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Novitiate
Novitiate
Drama
2017, USA
5.7
White Girl
White Girl
Drama
2016, USA
7.5
McFarland, USA
McFarland USA
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Jamie Marks Is Dead
Jamie Marks Is Dead
Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Homeland
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
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