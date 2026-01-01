Menu
Ayesha Curry

Date of Birth
23 March 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

GOAT 7.6
GOAT (2026)
Irish Wish 5.2
Irish Wish (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
GOAT 7.6
GOAT GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport 2026, USA
Irish Wish 5.2
Irish Wish Irish Wish
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA / Ireland
