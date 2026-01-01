Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry
Date of Birth
23 March 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress
Popular Films
7.6
GOAT
(2026)
Tickets
5.2
Irish Wish
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Music
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2026
2024
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.6
GOAT
GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.2
Irish Wish
Irish Wish
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree