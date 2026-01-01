Alexander Vlahos

Menu
Date of Birth
30 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Macbeth
(2013)
7.9
Merlin
(2008)
7.6
Versailles
(2015)
Filmography
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
7
5.2
Irish Wish
Irish Wish
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
4.9
Firecracker
Firecracker
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
7.6
Versailles
Drama, History
2015, Canada/France
7.2
Privates
Drama
2013, Great Britain
8.1
Macbeth
Macbeth
Theatrical, Drama
2013, Great Britain
5.8
Truth or Die
Truth or Dare
Thriller, Horror
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.9
Merlin
Adventure, Fantasy
2008, Great Britain
