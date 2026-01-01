Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Vlahos Alexander Vlahos
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Vlahos

Alexander Vlahos

Alexander Vlahos

Date of Birth
30 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Macbeth 8.1
Macbeth (2013)
Merlin 7.9
Merlin (2008)
Versailles 7.6
Versailles (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Irish Wish 5.2
Irish Wish Irish Wish
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
Firecracker 4.9
Firecracker Firecracker
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Versailles 7.6
Versailles
Drama, History 2015, Canada/France
Privates 7.2
Privates
Drama 2013, Great Britain
Macbeth 8.1
Macbeth Macbeth
Theatrical, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Truth or Die 5.8
Truth or Die Truth or Dare
Thriller, Horror 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Merlin 7.9
Merlin
Adventure, Fantasy 2008, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more