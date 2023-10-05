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Poster of Freelance
6.5
Freelance - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Freelance
6.5

Freelance

, 2023
Freelance
USA / Action, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Freelance
6.5
Freelance - Dubbed trailer
Freelance  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Mason Petit is a former Army Ranger turned family man whose life is far less exciting than it once was. His perilous globe-trotting days in the military have been replaced by a grinding career as an unsuccessful lawyer and a marriage on the rocks. This all changes when a former military buddy approaches him with a job, working security for the award-winning and fearless journalist Claire Wellington. Wellington has scored a world-first interview with a notorious and eccentric South American dictator, Venegas. Petit jumps at the chance and hops on a plane without second thought. Upon touchdown, Petit’s suburban hell turns into a life-or-death nightmare. Caught up in a violent, orchestrated coup, Petit must work with Wellington and the morally ambiguous Venegas to escape the country alive.

Cast

John Cena
John Cena
Mason Pettits
Alison Brie
Alison Brie
Claire Wellington
Alice Eve
Alice Eve
Jenny Pettits
Christian Slater
Christian Slater
Sebastian Earle
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas
Colonel Jan Koehorst
Juan Pablo Raba
Juan Pablo Raba
President
Sebastian Eslava
Jorge Vásquez
Molly McCann
Molly McCann
daughter
Molly McCann
Molly McCann
daughter
Mauricio Cujar
General Martínez
Diego Vásquez
Village Chief
Director Pierre Morel
Writer Jacob Lentz
Composer Elliot Leung, Geoff Zanelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 November 2023
World premiere 5 October 2023
Release date
19 October 2023 Russia Вольга
19 October 2023 Azerbaijan 18+
24 April 2024 Brazil 14
27 October 2023 Bulgaria
27 October 2023 Canada
2 November 2023 Croatia
27 October 2023 Estonia
5 October 2023 France 12
19 October 2023 Georgia R
5 October 2023 Germany 12
2 November 2023 Greece
3 November 2023 Iceland
15 February 2024 Israel All
12 October 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
26 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
6 October 2023 Latvia N16
17 November 2023 Lithuania N16
8 February 2024 Mexico B
2 November 2023 Moldova AP 12
30 November 2023 Montenegro
30 November 2023 Netherlands 16
26 October 2023 Puerto Rico R
6 October 2023 Romania o.A.
30 November 2023 Serbia
26 October 2023 Singapore NC16
6 December 2023 Spain
6 October 2023 Taiwan
27 October 2023 Tajikistan
5 October 2023 Thailand 15
8 March 2024 Turkey
5 October 2023 UAE TBC
27 October 2023 USA R
5 October 2023 Ukraine
19 October 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,196,704
Production Yorkshire Film Services II, AGC Studios, Endurance Media
Also known as
Freelance, Héroe por encargo, Телохранитель на фрилансе, Agent libre, Atzma'ii Ba'She'takh, Bodyguard na volné noze, Bodyguardul: Misiune în junglă, Dēkas ar diktatoru, Dzsungelhajsza, Herói por Encomenda, Laisvai samdomas, Lihtne tööamps, Operativac, Operativec, Tetikçi, Ελεύθερος επαγγελματίας, Бодигард под наем, Оперативец, Фрілансер, ザ・ボディガード ローグ・ミッション, 自由职业者, 超危險保鑣, 雇佣兵, 超危险保镖, روزنامه‌نگار آزاد, Na volné noze, روزنامه‌نگار مستقل, จ็อบระห่ำ คนถึกระทึกโลก

Film rating

6.5
Rate 41 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2685 In the Action genre  609 In the Comedy genre  697 In films of USA  1625 In films of 2023  157
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Freelance - Dubbed trailer
Freelance Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

Venegas You know what they say. A man who touches honey... will eventually lick his fingers.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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