Mason Petit is a former Army Ranger turned family man whose life is far less exciting than it once was. His perilous globe-trotting days in the military have been replaced by a grinding career as an unsuccessful lawyer and a marriage on the rocks. This all changes when a former military buddy approaches him with a job, working security for the award-winning and fearless journalist Claire Wellington. Wellington has scored a world-first interview with a notorious and eccentric South American dictator, Venegas. Petit jumps at the chance and hops on a plane without second thought. Upon touchdown, Petit’s suburban hell turns into a life-or-death nightmare. Caught up in a violent, orchestrated coup, Petit must work with Wellington and the morally ambiguous Venegas to escape the country alive.
ProductionYorkshire Film Services II, AGC Studios, Endurance Media
Also known as
Freelance, Héroe por encargo, Телохранитель на фрилансе, Agent libre, Atzma'ii Ba'She'takh, Bodyguard na volné noze, Bodyguardul: Misiune în junglă, Dēkas ar diktatoru, Dzsungelhajsza, Herói por Encomenda, Laisvai samdomas, Lihtne tööamps, Operativac, Operativec, Tetikçi, Ελεύθερος επαγγελματίας, Бодигард под наем, Оперативец, Фрілансер, ザ・ボディガード ローグ・ミッション, 自由职业者, 超危險保鑣, 雇佣兵, 超危险保镖, روزنامهنگار آزاد, Na volné noze, روزنامهنگار مستقل, จ็อบระห่ำ คนถึกระทึกโลก