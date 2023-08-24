Menu
The Moon - russian teaser
Publication date: 24 August 2023
The Moon – In 2029, Korea's lunar probe Woori embarks on a historic journey to the moon, capturing global attention. Despite the mission's worldwide recognition, a sudden solar wind from a sunspot explosion strikes the probe, leaving Hwang Sun-woo isolated and adrift. Former Center Head Kim Jae-guk, who stepped down five years ago after the Narae incident, and NASA's General Director of manned lunar orbiter Yoon Moon-yeong are assigned to ensure his safe return. However, the path to bringing Sun-woo home is filled with challenges and obstacles. Undeterred, Jae-guk stakes everything, determined never to lose anyone again.
6.8 The Moon
The Moon Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, 2023, South Korea
