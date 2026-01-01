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Kinoafisha Films Tribute Tribute Awards

Awards and nominations of Tribute 1980

Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1981 Berlin International Film Festival 1981
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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