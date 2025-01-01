Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Women in Love Women in Love Awards

Awards and nominations of Women in Love 1969

Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best English-Language Foreign Film
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970 BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Art Direction
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more