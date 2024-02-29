Menu
The Fall Guy
Poster of The Fall Guy
Poster of The Fall Guy
Poster of The Fall Guy
Poster of The Fall Guy
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 6.8
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy 18+
Synopsis

Colt Seavers is a stuntman who left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health. He's drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie, which is being directed by his ex, goes missing.

The Fall Guy - teaser
The Fall Guy  teaser
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 20 May 2024
World premiere 29 February 2024
Release date
4 May 2024 Russia
26 April 2024 Andorra
2 May 2024 Argentina
29 February 2024 Australia
1 May 2024 Austria
3 May 2024 Azerbaijan
24 April 2024 Belgium
3 May 2024 Brazil
2 May 2024 Brunei Darussalam
3 May 2024 Bulgaria
2 May 2024 Cambodia
3 May 2024 Canada
30 April 2024 China
25 April 2024 Croatia 12
2 May 2024 Czechia
1 May 2024 Denmark 11
25 April 2024 Ecuador
3 May 2024 Estonia
3 May 2024 Finland
3 May 2024 France
2 May 2024 Georgia PG-13
3 May 2024 Germany
3 May 2024 Great Britain
25 April 2024 Hong Kong
2 May 2024 Hungary 16
3 May 2024 Iceland
24 April 2024 Indonesia
2 May 2024 Ireland 12A
3 May 2024 Israel
1 May 2024 Italy
16 August 2024 Japan
2 May 2024 Kazakhstan 14+
2 May 2024 Kuwait
26 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
3 May 2024 Latvia N12
2 May 2024 Lebanon
3 May 2024 Lithuania
2 May 2024 Malaysia
3 March 2024 Mexico B
3 May 2024 Moldova
25 April 2024 Montenegro
1 May 2024 Morocco
3 May 2024 Nepal
25 April 2024 Netherlands
24 April 2024 New Zealand M
3 May 2024 Norway
2 May 2024 Oman
24 April 2024 Peru
1 May 2024 Philippines
3 May 2024 Poland
3 May 2024 Portugal
2 May 2024 Puerto Rico PG-13
26 April 2024 Romania o.A.
25 April 2024 Serbia o.A.
3 May 2024 Singapore
2 May 2024 Slovakia 12
25 April 2024 Slovenia
3 May 2024 South Korea
3 May 2024 Spain
26 April 2024 Sweden
1 May 2024 Switzerland
26 April 2024 Taiwan 12+
3 May 2024 Tajikistan
2 May 2024 Thailand
26 April 2024 Turkey
2 May 2024 UAE TBC
3 May 2024 USA
3 May 2024 Ukraine
3 May 2024 Uzbekistan
25 April 2024 Venezuela
3 May 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $130,000,000
Worldwide Gross $181,073,291
Production 87North, Australian Government, Entertainment 360
Also known as
The Fall Guy, Profesión peligro, Kaskader, Kaskadér, Kaskadyorlar, Каскадер, Каскадёры, 特技狂人, A kaszkadőr, Cascadorul, Dublör, El especialista, Ha'Kafill, Kaskadininkas, Kaskadöör, Kẻ Thế Thân, Le cascadeur, O Dublê, Profissão: Perigo, Ο κασκαντέρ, Каскадьорът, द फॉल गाय, フォールガイ, 坠落的人, 特技猎人, 特技玩家
Director
David Leitch
David Leitch
Cast
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu
Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer
Film in Collections
Action Comedies Action Comedies

Film rating

7.5
Rate 37 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  926
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Our Review

Ryan Gosling in an ode to stuntmen that forgets about other aspects of cinema.
Ryan Gosling in an ode to stuntmen that forgets about other aspects of cinema. Director David Leitch is a relative newcomer to his career, having devoted most of his life to working as a stuntman. For a decade, starting with Fight Club, Leitch helped Brad Pitt shoot back at his future wife and knock out the bad guys. Plus a dozen more years in the understudies of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Matt Damon and as the main stunt director. Leitch is madly in love with his past work and therefore, having moved to the director's chair, continued to sing odes to her. His "John…

Film Reviews

Comon 17 May 2024, 01:33
Отличный фильм, не самый выдающийся конечно, но хороший. И Дэвид Литч - уже культовый режиссёр с мозгами, хотя и бывший каскадер. Гослинг здесь на… Read more…
old_falc 24 May 2024, 21:50
Незатейливый сюжет. Масса трюков с взрывами, стрельбой, переварачивающимися и развивающимися вдребезги автомобилями. И много очень хорошей… Read more…

Interesting facts

The film's stunt team performed eight-and-a-half car rolls — known as the cannon roll — and on their second attempt they broke the Guinness World Record for the most car rolls, a fact Gail explicitly mentions in the dialogue.

Quotes
[from trailer]
Jody Moreno I'm the director. You're a stunt guy. We need to keep it super profesh.
Colt Seavers Profesh is my middle name.
Jody Moreno You said your middle name was Danger.
Colt Seavers That's my stage name.
The Fall Guy - teaser
The Fall Guy Teaser
The Fall Guy - trailer
The Fall Guy Trailer
Stills
