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Poster of Not My Type
5.8
Not My Type - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Not My Type
5.8

Not My Type

, 2022
Les goûts et les couleurs
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Not My Type
5.8
Not My Type - Trailer
Not My Type  Trailer

Synopsis

Marcia, a classy Parisian young singer, is recording an album with her idol Daredjane, a rock icon from the 70's. When Daredjane accidentally dies, Marcia needs to get approval from Daredjane's right-holder, Anthony, a suburban market vendor in his thirties, to release their album. But Anthony never liked his distant relative, let alone her music. Their two worlds clash between good and bad taste, sophistication and rudeness, sincerity and lies. Unless love gets in the way...

Cast

Félix Moati
Félix Moati
Anthony Denoël
Judith Chemla
Judith Chemla
Darédjane
Philippe Rebbot
Philippe Rebbot
José
Rebecca Marder
Rebecca Marder
Marcia
Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
Ivry
Artus
Artus
Gary Wild
Baya Kasmi
Mme Pietri
François Morel
François Morel
Jean-Pierre Michel
Saffiya Laabab
Aïssa
Héloïse Janjaud
Julie
Director Michel Leclerc
Writer Michel Leclerc, Baya Kasmi
Composer Jérôme Bensoussan, David Gubitsch, Michel Leclerc, Pierre Legay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 March 2023
World premiere 22 June 2022
Release date
22 June 2022 France U
Worldwide Gross $448,708
Production Mandarin Films, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Les goûts et les couleurs, Not My Type, O gustach i kolorach, Не в моём вкусе

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Not My Type - Trailer
Not My Type Trailer
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