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Michel Leclerc Michel Leclerc
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Leclerc

Michel Leclerc

Michel Leclerc

Date of Birth
24 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

La tête de maman 6.2
La tête de maman (2007)
Not My Type 5.8
Not My Type (2022)
Pirate TV 5.4
Pirate TV (2012)

Filmography

Not My Type 5.8
Not My Type Les goûts et les couleurs
Comedy 2022, France
Watch trailer
Pirate TV 5.4
Pirate TV Télé gaucho
Comedy 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
La tête de maman 6.2
La tête de maman La tête de maman
Drama 2007, France
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