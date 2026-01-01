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Michel Leclerc
Michel Leclerc
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Leclerc
Michel Leclerc
Michel Leclerc
Date of Birth
24 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
6.2
La tête de maman
(2007)
5.8
Not My Type
(2022)
5.4
Pirate TV
(2012)
Filmography
5.8
Not My Type
Les goûts et les couleurs
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Pirate TV
Télé gaucho
Comedy
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.2
La tête de maman
La tête de maman
Drama
2007, France
Show more
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