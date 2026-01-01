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Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara Eye Haidara
Kinoafisha Persons Eye Haidara

Eye Haidara

Eye Haidara

Date of Birth
7 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

La chambre des merveilles 7.0
La chambre des merveilles (2023)
C'est la vie! 6.8
C'est la vie! (2017)
Someone, Somewhere 6.7
Someone, Somewhere (2019)

Filmography

Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia
Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia Astérix et le Royaume de Nubie
Animation 2026, France
Crescendo 6.1
Crescendo L'objet du délit
Comedy, Drama 2026, France / Belgium
Six Days in Spring 5.6
Six Days in Spring Six jours, ce printemps-là
Comedy, Drama 2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Furies 6.2
Furies
Drama, Action, Crime 2024, France
In the Sub for Love 5.6
In the Sub for Love À toute allure
Comedy, Romantic 2024, France
La chambre des merveilles 7
La chambre des merveilles La Chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
Kung Fu Zohra 5.3
Kung Fu Zohra Kung Fu Zohra
Action, Drama 2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Not My Type 5.8
Not My Type Les goûts et les couleurs
Comedy 2022, France
Watch trailer
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