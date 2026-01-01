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Filmography
Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
Date of Birth
7 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
La chambre des merveilles
(2023)
6.8
C'est la vie!
(2017)
6.7
Someone, Somewhere
(2019)
Filmography
Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia
Astérix et le Royaume de Nubie
Animation
2026, France
6.1
Crescendo
L'objet du délit
Comedy, Drama
2026, France / Belgium
5.6
Six Days in Spring
Six jours, ce printemps-là
Comedy, Drama
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
6.2
Furies
Drama, Action, Crime
2024, France
5.6
In the Sub for Love
À toute allure
Comedy, Romantic
2024, France
7
La chambre des merveilles
La Chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.3
Kung Fu Zohra
Kung Fu Zohra
Action, Drama
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.8
Not My Type
Les goûts et les couleurs
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
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