Zombie Films

Zombie Films

It’s astonishing how many ways zombies are used in films today: they can be a creepy backdrop for an apocalypse movie, serve as sociopolitical allegory, or even be the main comic relief of a film, posing no real threat. The genre, which has existed since the 1930s, was radically transformed by George Romero and his 'Night of the Living Dead.' He created the templates by which zombie films are still made today. 

Empty glassy eyes, chunks of rotting flesh falling off here and there, incoherent sounds coming from where the mouth used to be. The sight is far from picturesque, but zombies perfectly embody a simple truth. In life, we all pride ourselves on being different from others, obsess over our appearance, worry about our careers, but in the end, we all finish the same way — in the grave. Not the most cheerful scenario, but certainly an honest one.

28 Years Later
28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Handling the Undead
Handling the Undead
Drama, Horror, Detective 2024, Greece / Norway
6.0
Lisa Frankenstein
Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic 2024, USA
6.0
MadS
MadS
Horror, Thriller 2024, France
6.0
Apocalypse Z: El principio del fin
Apocalypse Z: El principio del fin
Sci-Fi 2024, Spain
6.0
Gangnam Zombie
Gangnam Zombie
Horror, Action 2023, South Korea
4.0
We Are Zombies
We Are Zombies
Comedy, Horror 2023, France / Canada
5.0
Final Cut
Final Cut
Comedy 2022, France
6.0
The Loneliest Boy in the World
The Loneliest Boy in the World
Comedy, Horror 2022, Great Britain
5.0
Virus-32
Virus-32
Horror 2022, Argentina / Uruguay
5.0
Digging to Death
Digging to Death
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
4.0
Death valley
Death valley
Horror 2021, USA
4.0
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Action, Horror 2021, Australia
5.0
Black Friday
Black Friday
Comedy, Horror 2021, USA
4.0
Apocalypse - Stirring Change
Apocalypse - Stirring Change
Action 2021, China
3.0
Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight
Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight
Comedy, Horror 2017, Hong Kong
4.0
Train to Busan
Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
7.0
Maggie
Maggie
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2015, USA / Switzerland
6.0
Life After Beth
Life After Beth
Fantasy, Horror, Comedy 2014, Great Britain
6.0
I, Frankenstein
I, Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA / Austria
5.0
Contracted
Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
6.0
The Cabin in the Woods
The Cabin in the Woods
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
7.0
Outpost: Black Sun
Outpost: Black Sun
Horror, Action 2012, Great Britain
5.0
Dead Snow
Dead Snow
Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure 2009, Norway
5.0
Stan Helsing
Stan Helsing
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA / Canada
4.0
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
6.0
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Horror, Thriller 2006, USA
4.0
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
7.0
