It’s astonishing how many ways zombies are used in films today: they can be a creepy backdrop for an apocalypse movie, serve as sociopolitical allegory, or even be the main comic relief of a film, posing no real threat. The genre, which has existed since the 1930s, was radically transformed by George Romero and his 'Night of the Living Dead.' He created the templates by which zombie films are still made today.

Empty glassy eyes, chunks of rotting flesh falling off here and there, incoherent sounds coming from where the mouth used to be. The sight is far from picturesque, but zombies perfectly embody a simple truth. In life, we all pride ourselves on being different from others, obsess over our appearance, worry about our careers, but in the end, we all finish the same way — in the grave. Not the most cheerful scenario, but certainly an honest one.