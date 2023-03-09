Menu
Bol'she chem lyubov'

Bol'she chem lyubov' 18+
Country Kazakhstan / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 9 March 2023
Release date
9 March 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
Also known as
More Than Love
Director
Zhenis Tumatayev
Georgiy Kikaleishvili
Cast
Sharip Serik
Sharip Serik
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Azat Seitmetov
Danagül Temirsultanova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
