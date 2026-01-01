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Malachi Smyth
Malachi Smyth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malachi Smyth
Malachi Smyth
Malachi Smyth
Popular Films
5.8
Last Sentinel
(2023)
5.3
The Score
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Music
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
1
5.8
Last Sentinel
Last Sentinel
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2023, Estonia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
The Score
The Score
Crime, Music, Romantic
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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