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Poster of Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
6.3
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Films Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
6.3

Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

, 2014
Bad Asses
USA / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
6.3
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses - Trailer 1
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses  Trailer 1

Synopsis

Frank Vega teams up with grumpy old agoraphobic Bernie Pope to kick ass and clean up the streets of L.A.

Cast

Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Frank
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Bernie
Andrew Divoff
Jacqueline Obradors
Rosaria
Jonathan Lipnicki
Jonathan Lipnicki
Dante Basco
Dante Basco
Jeremy Ray Valdez
Manny
Federico Berte
Raymond
Leon Thomas III
Tucson
Ignacio Serricchio
Ignacio Serricchio
Adolfo
Hawk Walts
Purvis
Con Schell
Drake
Director Craig Moss
Writer Craig Moss
Composer Todd Haberman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 2 July 2014
World premiere 17 February 2014
Release date
17 February 2014 Russia 18+
23 May 2014 Germany
21 July 2014 Great Britain
17 February 2014 Kazakhstan
8 April 2014 Romania 15
8 April 2014 USA
17 February 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,500,000
Production Sense and Sensibility Ventures, Silver Nitrate
Also known as
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses, Bad Ass 2, Tipos duros, Ağır Abiler, Bad Ass 2: Ação em Dobro, Bad Ass 2: Twardziele, Bad Ass: Twardziele 2, Bad Asses, Bố Đời 2, Giustizieri da strapazzo - Bad Asses, Löömavend 2, Tökös csávó 2., Un tipo rudo 2, Биячи, Крутые чуваки, バッド・アス　ジャスティス・リターンズ, Bad Ass 2 - Bad Asses, Яки пичове, Tipo duro 2

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses - Trailer 1
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses Trailer 1
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses - Trailer 2
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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