Similar films for Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
Bad Ass Action
2012, USA
6.0
The Price We Pay Action, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
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The Old Way Action, Western
2022, USA
6.0
The Misfits Action, Adventure, Thriller
2021, USA
4.0
Brick Mansions Action, Drama, Crime
2014, France / Canada
6.0
Highlander: Endgame Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2000, USA / Luxembourg
5.0
The Substitute 2: School's Out Action, Crime, Thriller
1998, USA
5.0
Extraction Action
2013, USA
4.0
The Expendables Action
2010, USA
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Force of Execution Action
2013, USA
4.0
Ninja Immovable Heart Action
2014, Australia
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Bullet Action
2013, USA
4.0