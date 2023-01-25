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Poster of The Bonus
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Bonus
7.6

The Bonus

, 1975
Premiya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Bonus
7.6

Synopsis

A small construction team led by Potapov suddenly refuses to receive a bonus payment from their company for exceeding performance targets. The team accuses its construction company HQ with artificially reducing the targets, so they can be easily exceeded. It makes the management looks good, yet leads to frequent downtime reducing earnings for common construction workers even with fake bonuses. On a hastily organized meeting the management tries to subdue the "unruly" gang leader charging that he cannot know all details. It turned out that Potapov and his team prepared a detailed business analysis, which proved their point. Managers, who had different interests and positions, have to decide how to deal with the real problem leading to unexpected results.

Cast

Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Vasiliy Potapov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Pavel Batartsev
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Lev Solomakhin
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Boris Shatunov
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Grigoriy Frolovskiy
Nina Urgant
Nina Urgant
Dina Milenina
Viktor Sergachyov
Roman Lyubayev
Leonid Dyachkov
Viktor Chernikov
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
San Zyubin
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Shurochka (Aleksandra Motroshilova
Director Sergey Mikaelyan
Writer Aleksandr Gelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 22 September 1975
Release date
22 September 1975 Russia
Production Lenfilm Studio, Mosfilm
Also known as
Premiya, Belöningen, O Prémio, Palkkio, Preemia, Premia, Premija, Premiul, Prémium, The Bonus, To prim, Премия, Премія, 奖金

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 25 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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