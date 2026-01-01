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7.4
Kinoafisha Films Speech for the Defence
7.4

Speech for the Defence

, 1976
Slovo dlya zashchity
USSR / Drama / 18+
7.4

Cast

Galina Yatskina
Irina Mezhnikova
Marina Neyolova
Marina Neyolova
Valentina Kostina
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Ruslan
Stanislav Lyubshin
Stanislav Lyubshin
Fedyayev
Viktor Shulgin
Mezhnikov
Aleksey Alekseev
Judge
Valentina Berezutskaya
Valentina Berezutskaya
Kuznetsova
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Prosecutor
Eduard Izotov
Eduard Izotov
Arkadii Stepanovich
Elena Kebal
Svetlana
Director Vadim Abdrashitov
Writer Aleksandr Mindadze
Composer Vladimir Martynov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 4 February 1977
Release date
4 February 1977 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Slovo dlya zashchity, Слово для защиты, Ein Wort zur Verteidigung, La parole est à la défense, Mowa w obronie, Speech for the Defence

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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