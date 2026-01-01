Similar films for Speech for the Defence
The Servant Drama
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The Turning Point Drama
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Plumbum Drama
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The Train Has Stopped Drama
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Guard Me, My Talisman Drama
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Parade of the Planets Fantasy, Drama
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Fox hunting Drama, Crime
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Captain Volkonogov Escaped Thriller, Drama
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The Bonus Drama
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Stop Potapov! Romantic, Short
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