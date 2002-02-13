Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Love Street
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Love Street

Love Street

Rue Des Plaisirs 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A handyman in a 1940s Paris brothel tries to help the prostitute he loves with her singing career and romantic life.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 13 February 2002
Release date
13 February 2002 France
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,188,065
Production Ciné B, Cinéma Parisien, KC Medien
Also known as
Rue des plaisirs, Love Street, Malonumu gatve, Rua dos Prazeres, Strada placerilor, Straße der heimlichen Freuden, Titkos örömök utcája, Ulica uciech, Zevkler Sokağı, Ο δρόμος των αισθήσεων, Улица наслаждений, 歓楽通り
Director
Patrice Leconte
Patrice Leconte
Cast
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Patrick Timsit
Patrick Timsit
Vincent Elbaz
Vincent Elbaz
Catherine Mouchet
Catherine Mouchet
Isabelle Spade
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Love Street
Face 5.9
Face (2009)
Beauties at War 5.5
Beauties at War (2008)
The Widow of St. Pierre 7.1
The Widow of St. Pierre (2000)
Girl on the Bridge 7.5
Girl on the Bridge (1999)
A Promise 5.9
A Promise (2013)
Love Is in the Air 6.4
Love Is in the Air (2005)

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more