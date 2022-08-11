Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Young Chief Winnetou
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Young Chief Winnetou
4.9

The Young Chief Winnetou

, 2022
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Germany / Adventure, Family, Western / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Young Chief Winnetou
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou - Dubbed trailer
The Young Chief Winnetou  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Winnetou's tribe is in dire straits. There is a threat of famine as the all-important buffalo herds are now failing. As the headman's son, young Winnetou wants to prove to his father Intschu-chuna how brave he is and how great a warrior he can be, because he thinks his son still has a lot to learn. To save his tribe, he goes on a dangerous adventure.

Cast

Mika Ullritz
Mika Ullritz
Winnetou
Milo Haaf
Milo Haaf
Tom Silver
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Nscho-tschi
Mehmet Kurtuluş
Mehmet Kurtuluş
Intschu-tschuna
Anatole Taubman
Anatole Taubman
Todd Crow
Tim Oliver Schultz
Tim Oliver Schultz
Nagi-Nita
Hildegard Schmahl
Sikari-zinu
Daniel Christensen
Butch
Michael Kranz
Michael Kranz
Freddy
Helmfried von Lüttichau
Sheriff Watson
Director Mike Marzuk
Writer Mike Marzuk, Karl May, Gesa Scheibner
Composer Wolfram de Marco, Fabian Römer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 August 2022
Release date
6 April 2023 Russia Кинологистика
11 August 2022 Germany 0
6 April 2023 Kyrgyzstan
10 February 2023 Lithuania V
19 August 2022 Poland
6 April 2023 Uzbekistan 6+
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,337,421
Production SamFilm Produktion, Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, Studio Babelsberg
Also known as
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou, The Young Chief Winnetou, A kis Winnetou, Genç Şef Winnetou ve Kayıp Buffalolar, Mladý Vinnetou, Młody Winnetou, Noor pealik Winnetou, O Jovem Chefe Winnetou, Winnetou - Le Origini di un Capo, Юний вождь Віннету, Юный вождь Виннету

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 23 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Young Chief Winnetou - Dubbed trailer
The Young Chief Winnetou Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more