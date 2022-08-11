Winnetou's tribe is in dire straits. There is a threat of famine as the all-important buffalo herds are now failing. As the headman's son, young Winnetou wants to prove to his father Intschu-chuna how brave he is and how great a warrior he can be, because he thinks his son still has a lot to learn. To save his tribe, he goes on a dangerous adventure.
ProductionSamFilm Produktion, Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, Studio Babelsberg
Also known as
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou, The Young Chief Winnetou, A kis Winnetou, Genç Şef Winnetou ve Kayıp Buffalolar, Mladý Vinnetou, Młody Winnetou, Noor pealik Winnetou, O Jovem Chefe Winnetou, Winnetou - Le Origini di un Capo, Юний вождь Віннету, Юный вождь Виннету