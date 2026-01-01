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Mike Marzuk
Mike Marzuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Marzuk
Mike Marzuk
Mike Marzuk
Date of Birth
30 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.5
A Girl Named Willow
(2025)
5.8
Famous Five
(2012)
5.7
Famous Five 2
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Western
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2018
2016
2013
2012
All
7
Films
7
Director
7
Writer
4
6.5
A Girl Named Willow
Ein Mädchen namens Willow
Family
2025, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
5.4
The Chaos Sisters and Penguin Paul
Die Chaosschwestern und Pinguin Paul
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Adventure, Family, Western
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
5.2
The Famous Five and the Valley of Dinosaurs
Fünf Freunde und das Tal der Dinosaurier
Adventure, Family
2018, Germany
4.1
Verrückt nach Fixi
Verrückt nach Fixi
Comedy
2016, Germany
5.7
Famous Five 2
Fünf Freunde 2
Family
2013, Germany
5.8
Famous Five
Fünf Freunde
Adventure, Family
2012, Germany
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