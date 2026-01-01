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Mike Marzuk
Mike Marzuk Mike Marzuk
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Marzuk

Mike Marzuk

Mike Marzuk

Date of Birth
30 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

A Girl Named Willow 6.5
A Girl Named Willow (2025)
Famous Five 5.8
Famous Five (2012)
Famous Five 2 5.7
Famous Five 2 (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Girl Named Willow 6.5
A Girl Named Willow Ein Mädchen namens Willow
Family 2025, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
The Chaos Sisters and Penguin Paul 5.4
The Chaos Sisters and Penguin Paul Die Chaosschwestern und Pinguin Paul
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
The Young Chief Winnetou 4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Adventure, Family, Western 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
The Famous Five and the Valley of Dinosaurs 5.2
The Famous Five and the Valley of Dinosaurs Fünf Freunde und das Tal der Dinosaurier
Adventure, Family 2018, Germany
Verrückt nach Fixi 4.1
Verrückt nach Fixi Verrückt nach Fixi
Comedy 2016, Germany
Famous Five 2 5.7
Famous Five 2 Fünf Freunde 2
Family 2013, Germany
Famous Five 5.8
Famous Five Fünf Freunde
Adventure, Family 2012, Germany
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