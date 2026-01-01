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Filmography
Michael Kranz
Michael Kranz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Kranz
Michael Kranz
Michael Kranz
Date of Birth
17 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
The White Ribbon
(2009)
7.1
Finsterworld
(2013)
6.8
A Family of Three
(2011)
Filmography
5.9
The Signal
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2024, Germany
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Adventure, Family, Western
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History,
2020, Germany
6.6
Die Goldfische
Die Goldfische
Comedy
2019, Germany
7.1
Finsterworld
Finsterworld
Drama
2013, Germany
6.8
A Family of Three
Tage die bleiben
Drama
2011, Germany
AM ENDE DER WIESE / AT THE END OF THE MEADOW
AM ENDE DER WIESE / AT THE END OF THE MEADOW
Documentary
2010, Germany
6.5
Nanga Parbat
Nanga Parbat
Drama
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
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