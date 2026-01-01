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Michael Kranz
Michael Kranz Michael Kranz
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Kranz

Michael Kranz

Michael Kranz

Date of Birth
17 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The White Ribbon 7.7
The White Ribbon (2009)
Finsterworld 7.1
Finsterworld (2013)
A Family of Three 6.8
A Family of Three (2011)

Filmography

The Signal 5.9
The Signal
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2024, Germany
The Young Chief Winnetou 4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Adventure, Family, Western 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History, 2020, Germany
Die Goldfische 6.6
Die Goldfische Die Goldfische
Comedy 2019, Germany
Finsterworld 7.1
Finsterworld Finsterworld
Drama 2013, Germany
A Family of Three 6.8
A Family of Three Tage die bleiben
Drama 2011, Germany
AM ENDE DER WIESE / AT THE END OF THE MEADOW AM ENDE DER WIESE / AT THE END OF THE MEADOW
Documentary 2010, Germany
Nanga Parbat 6.5
Nanga Parbat Nanga Parbat
Drama 2010, Germany
Watch trailer
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