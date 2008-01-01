Menu
Mika Ullritz
Mika Ullritz
Mika Ullritz
Mika Ullritz
Mika Ullritz
Date of Birth
1 January 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou
(2022)
Filmography
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Adventure, Family, Western
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
