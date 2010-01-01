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Filmography
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Lola Linnéa Padotzke
Date of Birth
1 January 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Family
Western
Year
All
2022
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
4.9
The Young Chief Winnetou
Der junge Häuptling Winnetou
Adventure, Family, Western
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
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